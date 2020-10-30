Karnataka reports 3,589 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths

A total of 3,589 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka taking the total count of cases to 8,20,398. The state Health and Family Welfare Department said 8,521 persons were discharged taking the total discharges to 7,49,740 while active cases in the state stand at 59,499.

It said 49 more persons succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 11,140. India's total count of COVID-19 cases went up to 80,88,851 with 48,648 new cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

