BJP cites Karnataka Minorities Commission report to target oppn parties

The BJP Thursday cited a Karnataka Minorities Commission report to hit out at opposition parties, saying they "looted" the waqf land meant for poor Muslims. BJP spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the commission has pointed out in its report that over 29,000 acres of waqf land in Karnataka were "surreptitiously and illegally" transferred for commercial use.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:57 IST
The BJP Thursday cited a Karnataka Minorities Commission report to hit out at opposition parties, saying they "looted" the waqf land meant for poor Muslims. BJP spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the commission has pointed out in its report that over 29,000 acres of waqf land in Karnataka were "surreptitiously and illegally" transferred for commercial use. He also said while the report was prepared in 2012, it has been tabled in the state assembly eight years and two "secular governments" later in September this year.

Chandrasekhar said an investigation should be done into such waqf land irregularities in other states too, and expressed confidence that a probe will be undertaken in Karnataka. People who do "fear mongering" among Muslims and are their "self-professed" protectors have exploited them, he said.

The waqf board in the state holds 54,000 acres of land of which 29,000 acres were "illegally" used for commercial purposes, Chandrasekhar said, citing the report. The BJP leader named Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and C M Ibrahim as among the alleged beneficiaries of the irregularities.

