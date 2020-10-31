Left Menu
Mumbai police raid fake N-95 mask factory in UP, arrest one

During the raid, the police seized 5,000 sub-standard masks, a printing machine and two printing screens worth Rs 11 lakh, he said, adding that one person was arrested. He was brought to the city on transit remand and a court here sent him in police custody till November 2. On July 28, crime branch Unit-3 officials had seized sub-standard N-95 masks worth Rs 21.39 lakh in Lower Parel in Central Mumbai and arrested one person.

Representaive Image Image Credit: ANI

The crime branch of Mumbai Police raided a factory at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh where fake N-95 masks were being manufactured, an official said on Friday. N-95 masks are in great demand since the outbreak of coronavirus.

