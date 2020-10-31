Left Menu
Development News Edition

Official: Rifle shell casings found at Breonna Taylor scene

It's the first time these specific shell casings have been mentioned by authorities investigating Taylor's death. One of the casings was found by Taylor's sister in her bedroom and the other was found in the parking lot outside the apartment, according to a court filing this week in a criminal case against the sole Louisville police officer charged in connection with the raid.

PTI | Louisville | Updated: 31-10-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 00:36 IST
Official: Rifle shell casings found at Breonna Taylor scene
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two long-rifle shell casings were found in and near Breonna Taylor's Louisville apartment after a botched police drug raid that ended in Taylor's death, Kentucky's attorney general said. It's the first time these specific shell casings have been mentioned by authorities investigating Taylor's death.

One of the casings was found by Taylor's sister in her bedroom and the other was found in the parking lot outside the apartment, according to a court filing this week in a criminal case against the sole Louisville police officer charged in connection with the raid. The FBI has both shell casings "for purposes of testing," according to the court filing.

Taylor was fatally shot by police on March 13 after they used a narcotics warrant to break down her door. Officers fired 32 rounds after Taylor's boyfriend fired a shot that struck an officer. The notice of the two shell casings was filed this week by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office as exculpatory evidence in fired Officer Brett Hankison's case.

Exculpatory evidence is information that could be considered favorable to the defendant. The one-page filing does not say why the shell casings would be favorable to Hankison's defense. Hankison was dismissed from the Louisville Metro Police Department in June for shooting blindly into the apartment, endangering Taylor's neighbors.

Cameron made no mention of the two long-rifle casings at a September news conference announcing the indictment against Hankison. Cameron said 32 shots were fired by officers at the scene, all from handguns. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot from his handgun, wounding Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg. Mattingly, and another officer, Myles Cosgrove, returned fire, striking Taylor five times. The shots fired by Hankison did not strike Taylor, according to Cameron.

Walker had previously filed a lawsuit against Louisville police. On Friday, Mattingly countersued for his injury during the raid. Taylor's sister, who lived in the apartment with Taylor, found one of the long-rifle shell casings behind a storage chest in Taylor's bedroom, according to the court filing. The other was found in the parking lot by a man visiting the complex on March 13, hours after the early morning shooting, according to the filing.

Hankison's attorney, Stewart Matthews, told WDRB-TV in Louisville that he doesn't know where the shell casings came from. "I don't know that there is any importance" to them, he said.

In his counterclaim to Walker's lawsuit, Mattingly says he suffered "battery, assault and emotional distress" caused by Walker. Walker told investigators he fired his gun because he didn't know officers were at the door and he thought an intruder was breaking in. "Mattingly was shot and nearly killed by Kenneth Walker," the officer's attorney, Kent Wicker, said in a news release. "He's entitled to, and should use the legal process to seek a remedy for the injury that Walker has caused him." Mattingly's court filing asserts that he and Cosgrove are protected from being sued because they were performing "discretionary acts in good faith" as police officers. Mattingly asked that Walker's claim against him be dismissed.

Last week, Mattingly said in his first interview with the news media that Taylor "didn't deserve to die" in the raid. In the counterclaim, Mattingly said when the door was breached, he saw "Walker standing, with gun raised, in a shooting position" and then he shot Mattingly in the thigh. After shooting, "Walker fell to the floor and hid, avoiding being hit by any bullet coming into the residence," the counterclaim said.

"Tragically, Ms. Breonna Taylor, who had been standing by Walker, was struck by the return gunfire and died of her injuries," it said.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

ADB approves grant to scale up renewable energy development project in Maldives

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands in Warsaw join biggest protest so far against abortion ruling

Tens of thousands of people from across Poland joined a march in Warsaw on Friday, the biggest in nine days of protests against a ruling by the countrys top court last week that amounted to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly ...

U.S. judge orders 'extraordinary measures' to ensure ballot deliveries

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Friday ordered the U.S. Postal Service USPS to adopt extraordinary measures at some processing locations to ensure the timely delivery of millions of ballots before the Nov. 3 presidential election.Sull...

Mexican journalist killed in border city of Ciudad Juarez

A Mexican journalist was shot to death in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, authorities said on Friday, the latest victim in a wave of criminal violence that has claimed the lives of at least half a dozen reporters this year.Arturo...

Coronavirus-France reports 49,215 new cases over 24 hours

France on Friday reported 49,215 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, compared to 47,637 on Thursday and a record high of 52,010 on Sunday.The total number of infections rose to 1,331,984. The death tally went up by 256 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020