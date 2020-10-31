U.S. judge orders 'extraordinary measures' to ensure ballot deliveries

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Friday ordered the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to adopt "extraordinary measures" at some processing locations to ensure the timely delivery of millions of ballots before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Sullivan said he was ordering the measures in places where Election Mail processing scores for completed ballots returned by voters were below 90% for at least two days from October 26-28. The list includes Alabama, Alaska, Atlanta, Central Pennsylvania, Colorado/Wyoming, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Greater Indiana, Greater Michigan, Greater South Carolina, Louisiana, Mid-Carolinas, Mississippi, Northern New England, Oklahoma, among others.