Floral tributes paid to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Parliament on his 145th birth anniversary

Lok Sabha Secretary-General Snehlata Shrivastava and Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Saturday paid floral tributes at the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Central Hall of Parliament House on the occasion of his 145th birth anniversary. Among others who paid tributes to Sardar Patel included officers and members of staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats.

The portrait of Patel was unveiled by the then President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, in the Central Hall of Parliament House on 23 April, 1958. Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Patel.Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)