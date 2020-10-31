Odisha reports 1,470 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

As many as 1,470 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths, and 1,800 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha, according to the Health Department. Total cases in the state stand at 2,90,116, with 2,73,838 recoveries and 14,905 active cases. The death toll has reached 1,320 in Odisha.

Meanwhile, with 48,268 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 81,37,119, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. With 551 new deaths, the death toll mounts to 1,21,641. The total number of active cases is 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 74,32,829 with 59,454 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)