Sardar Patel gave world an example of national integration, says Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his 145th birth anniversary, saying that India's first deputy Prime Minister was the country's architect and gave the world an example of national integration. "The whole country is celebrating Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). He was the architect of the new India's. He prudently and skillfully brought all 565 princely states under India, giving the world an example of national integration," Mishra said.

"There must not be another country in the whole world where so many states were united on such a large scale by just one person. I salute him for his contribution towards the integration of our country and the fulfilment of the dream of 'Akhand Bharat'" he added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to India's first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. (ANI)