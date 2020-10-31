Left Menu
90-year-old woman 'gang-raped' in Tripura

The incident took place at Barhaldi village in Kanchanpur subdivision of North Tripura district on October 24 but her relatives lodged a police complaint on October 29, a senior police officer said. The two men accused of raping the woman are absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 31-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 16:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The two men accused of raping the woman are absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said. "One of the accused used to call the woman 'grandmother', who was living alone in her house. On the night of the incident, he and another man broke into the house and raped the elderly woman," the officer said.

The woman had fallen ill after the incident but she did not inform the police. When her relatives came to know of the incident, they lodged the complaint five days later, he said. Police took her to a hospital and also recorded her statement, on the basis of which an inquiry has been started, the officer said.

The woman is now staying at her house, he added..

