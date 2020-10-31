Man held for rape bid on 4-year-old in UP's Hamirpur

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to rape a four-year-old girl here, police said

According to Kotwali SHO Vikramjeet Singh, the girl's father alleged that Ramkaran, who runs a motorcycle repair shop, took his daughter to a secluded place and tried to rape her. As locals rushed to the spot on hearing her cries, the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, fled, Singh said. The accused was arrested on Saturday afternoon, Singh said, adding that the girl has been sent to a government hospital for a medical examination.