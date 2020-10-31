Left Menu
Police rescue 2 geckos in Bengal

Geckos are an endangered species and trading or killing them is a punishable offense under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The two arrested persons were residents of Nurpur village under Turturi gram panchayat in the district, Mukherjee said.

PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 17:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The police rescued two geckos, an endangered species in demand in certain countries for their supposed medicinal values, from a village in West Bengal's Alipurduar district and arrested two persons for smuggling the reptiles. The two smugglers were arrested from Jashodanga Bazar area on Friday night following a tip-off, Biraj Mukherjee, officer-in-charge of Shamuktala police station.

The two geckos were seized from them and handed over to the forest department, he said. Geckos are an endangered species and trading or killing them is a punishable offense under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

