South Central region meeting of RSS concludes in Hyderabad

The two-day Dakshina Madhya Kshetriya (South Central Region) meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh concluded here on Saturday with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat exhorting the office bearers to address the challenges of the special situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty-seven state executive office bearers, including Prant Sanghachalaks, Prant Karyavah and Prant Pracharaks, from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka participated in the meeting, a RSS release said here.

The two-day meeting discussed Sanghs service activities during the lockdown and restarting shakhas under the COVID-19 protocols, it said. The office bearers would also be resuming their tours, albeit keeping the special situation in view, it said.

Bhagwat, who gave the valedictory address, "exhorted the office bearers to address the challenges of the special situation the country is in due to the pandemic," the release said. He suggested that initiatives need to be taken for counselling and upskilling people to get self-employed in new avenues, it said.

In addition to expansion of RSS shakhas, the swayamsevaks should have weekly family meetings wherein social and environmental issues should be discussed, he said..