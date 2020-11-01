Hong Kong lawmakers arrested over disruption of legislature
Hong Kong police arrested seven people on Sunday over scuffles that broke out in the city's legislature during a faceoff between pro-democracy and pro-Beijing lawmakers earlier this year.PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-11-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 10:02 IST
Hong Kong police arrested seven people on Sunday over scuffles that broke out in the city's legislature during a faceoff between pro-democracy and pro-Beijing lawmakers earlier this year. The arrested include current and former opposition lawmakers, according to their political parties and media reports.
A police statement said that six men and one woman had been detained on suspicion of contempt and interfering with legislative members. It did not name them. The statement said the arrests are part of an investigation into a May 8 committee meeting in which pro-democracy lawmakers rushed toward the chairperson's seat and security guards shoved back.
The guards carried out several pro-democracy lawmakers, including Eddie Chu and Ray Chan, after they had been ordered to leave for disorderly conduct. Both have stepped down since then. Chan said on Twitter that he was arrested at 7 am on Sunday, and Hong Kong media said that Chu had also been arrested.
The incident was one of a series of scuffles over a bill approved in June that made it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem..
ALSO READ
Trump changes course, approves California relief for 6 fires
Collective call to appeal Hindi audience: Raghava Lawrence on changing 'Kanchana' to 'Laxmmi Bomb'
Sinovac coronavirus vaccine offered by Chinese city for emergency use costs $60
Sinovac coronavirus vaccine offered by Chinese city for emergency use costs $60
HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 16 pc to Rs 7,703 crore in September quarter: Exchange filing.