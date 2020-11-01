SCOREBOARDPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 01-11-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 17:28 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between KXIP and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday
Scoreboard Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul b Lungi Ngidi 29 M Agarwal b Lungi Ngidi 26 C Gayle lbw Tahir 12 N Pooran c Dhoni b Thakur 2 M Singh b Jadeja 14 D Hooda batting 62 J Neesham c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Lungi Ngidi 23 C Jordan batting 4 Extras (b 1, w-1) 2 Total (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs) 153 Fall of Wickets: 1-48, 2-62, 3-68, 4-72, 5-108, 6-113 Bowling: Chahar 3-0-30-0, Curran 2-0-15-0, Thakur 4-0-27-1, Ngidi 4-0-39-3, Tahir 4-0-24-1, Jadeja 3-0-17-1. (MORE) PTI KHS KHSKHS