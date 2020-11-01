Left Menu
Development News Edition

Voters with disability, elderly to get free transportation to Patna polling booths

Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar and Patna Sahib, which are in Patna city, will go to polls on November 3 in the second phase.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:22 IST
Voters with disability, elderly to get free transportation to Patna polling booths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission on Sunday said that it will provide free transportation to polling booths to voters in Patna aged above 80 and those having disabilities. The voters will be provided free Uber rides to the booths on polling day as part of the initiative, it said.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said the facility will be available to only such elderly and disabled voters who could not opt for postal ballots. To avail the facility, a voter will have to obtain a coupon code by calling toll-free number 18003451950 on polling day -- November 3, and book Uber from the app using the code.

Rides with fare up to Rs 120 will be free and any amount above that would have to be paid by the voter, as per an official statement. Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar and Patna Sahib, which are in Patna city, will go to polls on November 3 in the second phase.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Durgapur barrage's lock gate to be repaired soon: Official

The repair work of a damaged lock gate of the Durgapur barrage will commence once the river bed area around it is dried, which is expected by evening, a senior official said on Sunday. According to District Magistrate of Paschim Bardhaman, ...

Campaigning ends for for Karnataka bypolls

The high voltage campaigning for the November 3 bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka ended on Sunday. The run up to the bypolls in R R Nagar in the city and Sira in Tumakuru district, which has a total of 31 candidates in the fray, sa...

Cycling-Vuelta riders condemn last-minute change to rules in stage 10

Riders in the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday criticised a change to the time gap rule implemented by UCI judges at the end of Fridays stage 10, which led to a change in the overall leader. The peloton held a short protest at the start of Saturda...

SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill c Jos Buttler b Rahul Tewatia 36 Nitish Rana c Samson b Jofra Archer 0 Rahul Tripathi c Uthappa b Shreyas Gopal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020