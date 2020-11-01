India's COVID-19 count at 81,84,083, toll at 1,22,111

With 46,964 COVID-19 infections reported on Sunday, India's total cases surged to 81,84,083, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). With 470 deaths reported today, the toll mounts to 1,22,111. The total number of active and cured cases are 5,70,458 and 74,91,513 respectively, the Union Health Ministry said.

India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases. For the third day after the active cases dropped below the 6 lakh-mark after nearly three months, the progressive decline has been maintained, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases have dropped to 6.97 per cent of the total positive cases of the country demonstrating a steady falling percentage of the total cases, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The trajectory of the active caseload across different States/Union Territories (UTs) has been diverse demonstrating their focused efforts and gradual progress in their fight against COVID-19. Karnataka has reported a steep decline in the active cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 7,025 COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala today. The number of active cases now at 89,675, so far 3,41,007 patients have been recovered.

Karnataka reported 3,652 new COVID-19 cases, 8,053 discharges, and 24 deaths on Sunday. Total number of cases now at 8,27,064 including 50,592 actiev cases, 7,65,261 discharges and deaths 11,192. Tamil Nadu has reported 2,504 new infections, taking the state's total cases to 7,27,026. There are 20,994 active patients while 6,94,880 people have recovered. 11,152 deaths recorded to date.

Maharashtra reported 5,369 COVID-19 cases, 3,726 discharges, and 113 deaths, as per the State Public Health Department. COVID-19 tally of the State rose to 16,83,775 including 15,14,079 recoveries and 44,024 deaths. Active cases is at 1,25,109. A total of 5,664 new cases, 4,159 recoveries, and 51 deaths were reported in Delhi today, taking the total to 3,92,370 including 3,51,635 recoveries, 34,173 active cases, and 6,562 deaths.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported 2,618 new COVID-19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,25,966. There are 23,668 active cases and 7,95,592 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,706, as per the State Health Department. As many as 3,987 new COVID-19 cases, 4,053 discharges, and 59 deaths reported in West Bengal today, as per the State Health Department. Total cases at 3,77,651, active cases at 36,761, discharges at 3,33,990 and death toll at 6,900.

Puducherry has reported 96 new COVID-19 infections taking total cases to 35,109, out of which 3,169 are active. A total of 595 deaths reported. Gujarat has reported 860 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths, and 1,128 recoveries today. Total cases in the State now at 1,73,804 including 1,57,247 recoveries and 3,724 deaths. Active cases are at 12,833.

Punjab has reported 325 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,33,975 including 1,25,566 discharges, 4,195 active cases, and 4,214 deaths. Manipur recorded 248 new cases and three deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases to 18,750 including 15,065 recoveries, 3,514 active cases, and 171 deaths, State Health Department said on Sunday.

A total of 540 new cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir-- 171 from Jammu and 369 from Kashmir, taking the total cases to 95,325 including 6,326 active cases, 87,517 recoveries, and deaths at 1,482. Rajasthan detected 1,754 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths today, taking the total positive cases in the state to 1,98,747 with 1,917 deaths, 1,81,575 recoveries/discharges and 15,255 active cases. (ANI)