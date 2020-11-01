Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's COVID-19 count at 81,84,083, toll at 1,22,111

With 46,964 COVID-19 infections reported on Sunday, India's total cases surged to 81,84,083, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). With 470 deaths reported today, the toll mounts to 1,22,111.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-11-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 22:39 IST
India's COVID-19 count at 81,84,083, toll at 1,22,111
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 46,964 COVID-19 infections reported on Sunday, India's total cases surged to 81,84,083, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). With 470 deaths reported today, the toll mounts to 1,22,111. The total number of active and cured cases are 5,70,458 and 74,91,513 respectively, the Union Health Ministry said.

India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases. For the third day after the active cases dropped below the 6 lakh-mark after nearly three months, the progressive decline has been maintained, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases have dropped to 6.97 per cent of the total positive cases of the country demonstrating a steady falling percentage of the total cases, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The trajectory of the active caseload across different States/Union Territories (UTs) has been diverse demonstrating their focused efforts and gradual progress in their fight against COVID-19. Karnataka has reported a steep decline in the active cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 7,025 COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala today. The number of active cases now at 89,675, so far 3,41,007 patients have been recovered.

Karnataka reported 3,652 new COVID-19 cases, 8,053 discharges, and 24 deaths on Sunday. Total number of cases now at 8,27,064 including 50,592 actiev cases, 7,65,261 discharges and deaths 11,192. Tamil Nadu has reported 2,504 new infections, taking the state's total cases to 7,27,026. There are 20,994 active patients while 6,94,880 people have recovered. 11,152 deaths recorded to date.

Maharashtra reported 5,369 COVID-19 cases, 3,726 discharges, and 113 deaths, as per the State Public Health Department. COVID-19 tally of the State rose to 16,83,775 including 15,14,079 recoveries and 44,024 deaths. Active cases is at 1,25,109. A total of 5,664 new cases, 4,159 recoveries, and 51 deaths were reported in Delhi today, taking the total to 3,92,370 including 3,51,635 recoveries, 34,173 active cases, and 6,562 deaths.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported 2,618 new COVID-19 cases taking the total positive cases in the State to 8,25,966. There are 23,668 active cases and 7,95,592 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,706, as per the State Health Department. As many as 3,987 new COVID-19 cases, 4,053 discharges, and 59 deaths reported in West Bengal today, as per the State Health Department. Total cases at 3,77,651, active cases at 36,761, discharges at 3,33,990 and death toll at 6,900.

Puducherry has reported 96 new COVID-19 infections taking total cases to 35,109, out of which 3,169 are active. A total of 595 deaths reported. Gujarat has reported 860 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths, and 1,128 recoveries today. Total cases in the State now at 1,73,804 including 1,57,247 recoveries and 3,724 deaths. Active cases are at 12,833.

Punjab has reported 325 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,33,975 including 1,25,566 discharges, 4,195 active cases, and 4,214 deaths. Manipur recorded 248 new cases and three deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases to 18,750 including 15,065 recoveries, 3,514 active cases, and 171 deaths, State Health Department said on Sunday.

A total of 540 new cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir-- 171 from Jammu and 369 from Kashmir, taking the total cases to 95,325 including 6,326 active cases, 87,517 recoveries, and deaths at 1,482. Rajasthan detected 1,754 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths today, taking the total positive cases in the state to 1,98,747 with 1,917 deaths, 1,81,575 recoveries/discharges and 15,255 active cases. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra's condition critical, given blood transfusion

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee was given blood transfusion on Sunday after his haemoglobin count fluctuated as his condition remained critical, one of the attending doctors said in a statement. The 85-year-old Chatterjee was admitted to ...

Army celebrates Zojila day, pays homage to bravehearts

Zojila Day was commemorated at Zojila War Memorial near Drass on Sunday to celebrate the gallant action by Indian troops in Operation Bison in 1948 which was launched on the icy heights of Zojila pass the gateway to Ladakh, a defence spoke...

Guidelines for COVID-19 tests for airline passengers could set global bar for reliability, sources say

A global aviation manual now under review by a UN body suggests global guidelines calling for the use of highly reliable tests when screening passengers to detect the novel coronavirus ahead of flights, three sources familiar with the matte...

Study evaluates effectiveness of different face mask materials when coughing

To determine what type of mask material is effective for trapping the ultrafine particles which may contain viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, a team of researchers tested t-shirts, socks, jeans, and vacuum bags in a novel study. The researchers, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020