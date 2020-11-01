Left Menu
C'garh CM launches scheme for distribution of fortified rice

The CM later launched the fortified rice distribution scheme and virtually dedicated five newly-built tourist resorts as part of the Tribal Tourism Circuit in different districts. He performed e-bhoomi pujan (ground breaking ceremony) of development and beautification works at Rajim and Shivrinarayan under Ram Van Gaman Path tourism circuit project, the release said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-11-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 22:40 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched a scheme for distribution of fortified rice through Public distribution System (PDS) and other welfare initiatives for the people of Kondagaon district of the state on a pilot basis, an official statement said. While virtually launching the scheme from here on the statehood day, Baghel said it will help in checking malnutrition and anemia, it said.

"The fortified rice is a mixture of iron, vitamin B-12 and folic acid enriched fortified rice kernel (FRK), which meet the nutritional requirements in the diet and thereby help in controlling malnutrition and anemia. It will be distributed through fair price shops," he said. Two rice mills have been allottedthe work of rice blending for fortification.

The function to celebrate the statehood of Chhattisgarh, which came into existence on November 1, 2000 after being carved out of Madhya Pradesh, was held at Baghel's official residence here in two phases. In the first phase, former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi virtually attended the function, while state Governor Anusuiya Uikey graced the second phase of the programme as the chief guest through video conferencing.

In the second phase of the function, Baghel felicitated 30 individuals and three organisations with 'Rajya Alankaran Samman' (state awards) for their exemplary contribution in 24 different disciplines in the virtual presence of the governor. The CM later launched the fortified rice distribution scheme and virtually dedicated five newly-built tourist resorts as part of the Tribal Tourism Circuit in different districts.

He performed e-bhoomi pujan (ground breaking ceremony) of development and beautification works at Rajim and Shivrinarayan under Ram Van Gaman Path tourism circuit project, the release said. Meanwhile, he also dedicated 132/33 KV Power Sub Station in Bijapur district and 87.5-km long 132 KV Barsur- Bijapur electricity line on the occasion, which will ensure electricity supply to 23 remote villages in the naxal-affected district, it said.

