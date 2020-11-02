Paul Biya says individuals behind school attack will get arrested and face law

President Paul Biya has called for the individuals behind the fatal attack on a school in Cameroon's Southwest region to be arrested and face the law, according to a news report by Cameroononline.org.

Last week, attackers armed with guns and machetes killed at least eight children during a raid on a school in Kumba, according to the United Nations. The attack, described as one of the worst in the region to date, also left at least twelve others injured.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack which drew widespread condemnation from local and international leaders.

On October 31, Paul Biya has declared a day of meditation in memory of the children killed.

Biya has condemned the attack and said that the Defence and Security Forces will bring justice and arrest the responsible people for this attack.

The national flag was also flown at half-mast all day long throughout the country.

The flag was flown at half-mast at the Embassy of the Republic of Cameroon in the Gabonese Republic, to mark the National Day of Mourning on Saturday 31st October 2020. A religious service was also celebrated on the occasion.#KUMBA#NationalMourning pic.twitter.com/NYHLll3QUm — Diplomatie Cameroun /Cameroon Diplomacy (@diplocam_minrex) November 1, 2020

Cameroon has been plagued by protests and violence since 2016 as residents in English-speaking regions claim they have been marginalized for several years by the central government and the French-speaking majority.