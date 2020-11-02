SC refuses to extend security of retired judge who delivered verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to extend the security provided to special CBI (retd) Judge SK Yadav, who had recently pronounced a verdict in the sensitive Babri Masjid demolition case. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, said, "Having perused the letter dated September 30, 2020, we do not consider it necessary to continue security".

The bench had gone through a letter written by Special CBI (retired) Judge Yadav seeking an extension of his security keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, in which he had recently delivered a verdict. The special CBI court in Lucknow had in September acquitted all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case observing that the demolition was not pre-planned. (ANI)