French interior minister to discuss security with Tunisia, Algeria
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-11-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 13:21 IST
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will visit Tunisia and Algeria later this week to discuss security matters with his counterparts there, Darmanin told BFM TV on Monday. Concerns over security and immigration have increased in France after a fatal knife attack at a church in Nice last week.
France's chief anti-terrorism prosecutor has said the man suspected of carrying out the Nice attack was a Tunisian born in 1999 who had arrived in Europe on Sept. 20 in Lampedusa, the Italian island off Tunisia.
