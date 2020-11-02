Left Menu
Development News Edition

French interior minister to discuss security with Tunisia, Algeria

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will visit Tunisia and Algeria later this week to discuss security matters with his counterparts there, Darmanin told BFM TV on Monday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-11-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 13:21 IST
French interior minister to discuss security with Tunisia, Algeria
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will visit Tunisia and Algeria later this week to discuss security matters with his counterparts there, Darmanin told BFM TV on Monday. Concerns over security and immigration have increased in France after a fatal knife attack at a church in Nice last week.

France's chief anti-terrorism prosecutor has said the man suspected of carrying out the Nice attack was a Tunisian born in 1999 who had arrived in Europe on Sept. 20 in Lampedusa, the Italian island off Tunisia.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Guru Ramdas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji, 4th Sikh Guru, on Monday. Taking to social media, Prime Minister Modi reminded everyone of Sri Guru Ramdas Jis teachings...

Honda launches special editions of Amaze, WR-V

Honda Cars India on Monday said it has launched special edition trims of Amaze and WR-V models amid the ongoing festive season. Based on top-grade VX in both diesel and petrol, these Exclusive Editions offer an enhanced premium package, Hon...

Nitish Kumar is not able to handle Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that the CM is tired and not able to handle the state anymore. Nitish Ji is not able to handle Bihar. Therere only 77 policemen per...

Euro zone factory activity boomed in October as Germany roared -PMI

Manufacturing growth in the euro zone soared in October but the recovery from severely depressed activity at the height of the coronavirus pandemic was again mostly driven by a buoyant Germany, a survey showed. Also likely of concern to pol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020