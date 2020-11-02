Man stabbed, injured outside Mumbai bank in broad daylight

A man was stabbed outside a bank in Kalina area of Mumbai's Santacruz suburb on Monday afternoon by a group of people who then fled from the spot, police said. The CCTV footage of the area around Dena Bank was being checked to nab the culprits, a Vakola police station official said.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers, numbering two or three, fled on a motorcycle and a traffic policeman on duty and passersby rushed victim Sanjay Kurtadkar (50) to hospital where he is recuperating, he said. "Kurtadkar works in a private firm. He is hospitalised and we will record his statement once his condition improves to know more details," Senior Inspector Kailash Awhad of Vakola police station said.