Man stabbed, injured outside Mumbai bank in broad daylight
He is hospitalised and we will record his statement once his condition improves to know more details," Senior Inspector Kailash Awhad of Vakola police station said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 14:49 IST
A man was stabbed outside a bank in Kalina area of Mumbai's Santacruz suburb on Monday afternoon by a group of people who then fled from the spot, police said. The CCTV footage of the area around Dena Bank was being checked to nab the culprits, a Vakola police station official said.
Eyewitnesses said the attackers, numbering two or three, fled on a motorcycle and a traffic policeman on duty and passersby rushed victim Sanjay Kurtadkar (50) to hospital where he is recuperating, he said. "Kurtadkar works in a private firm. He is hospitalised and we will record his statement once his condition improves to know more details," Senior Inspector Kailash Awhad of Vakola police station said.
