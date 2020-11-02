Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai: Foul play not suspected in dos Santos' husband death

Police in Dubai say they don't suspect foul play in the death of Sindika Dokolo, the husband of the embattled Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, after his death free diving off the city-state as corruption allegations circle both him and his wife.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:11 IST
Dubai: Foul play not suspected in dos Santos' husband death

Police in Dubai say they don't suspect foul play in the death of Sindika Dokolo, the husband of the embattled Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, after his death free diving off the city-state as corruption allegations circle both him and his wife. Dokolo, a 48-year-old Congolese art dealer who married dos Santos in 2002, died Thursday near Umm al-Hatab Island, Dubai police said in a statement Sunday.

Dubai police Maj. Gen. Khalil Ibrahim al-Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for criminal investigation affairs, said authorities received an emergency call about Dokolo near the island. Maritime units rushed to the island, some 7 nautical miles off the coast of Dubai, and later discovered Dokolo dead. Dokolo had been "performing a free dive locally known as 'al-hiyari' — a form of underwater dive that relies on breath-holding rather than the use of breathing apparatus such as scuba gear,” al-Mansouri said. Such free diving was once very common in Dubai when it was a small pearling village on the coast of the Persian Gulf before its rapid boom late in the last century.

“Dubai police investigated the circumstances of the death and listened to statements of the deceased's friends and reviewed the results of the forensic report, all of which concluded that there was no criminal suspicion behind the death,” the police said in a statement. The police statement comes after Dokolo's family posted a message on his Twitter account announcing his death.

“The Dokolo family, his wife, children, mother, brother and sisters have the deepest sorrow and immense sadness to announce the passing of Sindika Dokolo, which occurred on October 29, 2020 in Dubai,” the tweet read. “We thank all who have expressed their sympathy and kindness and who share our grief.” Born in Kinshasa in the former nation of Zaire in 1972, Dokolo grew up in Belgium and France, according to a family biography. He collected art from a young age and later managed his family's holdings in Congo.

Dos Santos is the daughter of Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled diamond- and oil-rich Angola for 38 years before stepping down in 2017. His government long faced allegations of looting the country's wealth while leaving the majority of its population living in shantytowns. Dos Santos has been reported to be the richest woman in Africa, with Forbes putting her current wealth at $1.4 billion. She once served as the head of Angola's state-owned oil company Sonangol and has stakes in major industries across the former Portuguese colony.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, relying on more than 715,000 confidential financial and business records, reported in January that Dos Santos and her husband had links to more than 400 companies and subsidiaries in 41 countries. The consortium's report on the documents, referred to as the “Luanda Leaks,” described Dos Santos as making “her fortune by taking a cut of Angola's wealth.” Dos Santos has denied any wrongdoing and called an order freezing her assets in Angola a “politically motivated attack.” She has vowed to “use all the instruments of Angolan and international law at my disposal to fight this order and ensure the truth comes out.” Dos Santos has been living in Portugal.

However, a recent report by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on how corrupt money flows through Dubai, a city-state in the United Arab Emirates, said “dos Santos allegedly deposited over $57 million in a shell company owned by a Dubai-based friend and, as of June 2019, had moved to the emirate.” The consortium earlier reported dos Santos maintains a home at the Bulgari Hotel and Resorts on a manmade island in Dubai..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore mosques to gradually increase number of worshippers

Ten mosques in Singapore will gradually increase the number of worshippers to 250 each session by the end of this year as part of a trial of relaxing measures to control the coronavirus pandemic with a fewer daily new infections reported. T...

Govt extends Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme till 30 Nov

The Union Government has extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ECLGS by one month till November 30th, 2020, or till such time that an amount of Rs. 3 lakh crore is sanctioned under the Scheme, whichever is earlier, in view of ...

Philippines: 16 dead, thousands of homes damaged in typhoon

At least 16 people were killed as Typhoon Goni lashed the Philippines over the weekend, and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away in the eastern island province that was first hit by the ferocious storm, officials said...

End ties with France in 24 hours, Bangladesh Islamist group tells govt

Bangladeshs biggest Islamist group on Monday told the government to cut diplomatic ties with France within 24 hours, as police stopped thousands of its supporters from marching towards the French embassy.Tens of thousands of Muslims across ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020