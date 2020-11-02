Delhi Police cop shoots self with service pistol in west Delhi

A 26-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol at his residence in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on early Monday morning, police said. The deceased, identified as Rituraj, was posted in Paschim Vihar (West) police station, which falls under outer district of Delhi Police, they said.

"A call was received in Ranhola police station around 5.15 am. The caller informed about his brother's suicide at his residence," A Koan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said. Police, however, said no suicide note was recovered from the spot but preliminary enquiry suggested that the sub-inspector took the extreme step due to financial crisis.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the DCP said. The body will be handed to his family after post-mortem, police said.