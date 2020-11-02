Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trial court granted bail to Delhi violence accused Farooq Faisal at premature stage: HC

Scrapping the bail granted to Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooq in connection with a case related to the violence that erupted in the northeast Delhi in February this year, the Delhi High Court on Monday observed that the trial court granted bail at a premature stage and ignored relevant materials on record.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:29 IST
Trial court granted bail to Delhi violence accused Farooq Faisal at premature stage: HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Scrapping the bail granted to Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooq in connection with a case related to the violence that erupted in the northeast Delhi in February this year, the Delhi High Court on Monday observed that the trial court granted bail at a premature stage and ignored relevant materials on record. A bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait passed the judgement on a petition filed by the Delhi Police challenging the trial court order, which granted bail to Farooq Faisal.

"Concerned additional session judge has failed to appreciate that while deciding an application for bail, the interest of the society is also to be safeguarded. The entire country is aggrieved by the action of such offenders who tarnish the basic secular fabric of the nation and needs to be punished severely," the bench observed in its order. The High Court said that the personal liberty of an individual though is precious, is of little value if the larger interest of the people and nation are at stake.

"However, keeping in view the fact that accused Faisal is wealthy and he has reputation and roots in the society, therefore, since the investigation in the present FIR is pending and the prosecution is likely to file a supplementary chargesheet, therefore, the accused may influence the witnesses and hamper the investigation and trial," the order said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police in an earlier hearing, had submitted that the trial court order granting bail to Farooq was unwarranted.

In the petition filed through advocate Amit Mahajan and Rajat Nair, the Delhi Police had sought to set aside the order and consequential bail granted to the accused Farooq vide order dated June 20 passed by Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav. The police, in its plea, had submitted that while granting bail to the accused the trial court judge made a patent and manifest error of law inasmuch as it failed to consider the most important factor as held by the Supreme Court from time to time relevant for the purpose of grant of bail, which is reasonable ground to believe that the accused has committed the offence and the nature and gravity of the charge.

The police had also said that the trial court also failed to appreciate that the accused Farooq was charged with criminal conspiracy. It said that the present case is one of the cases arising out of the riots which occurred in northeast Delhi and pertains to the riots which occurred in DRP school which was completely destroyed in the alleged incident.

"From the investigation, it has emerged that the Farooq, who owned a Rajdhani Public School in close vicinity, and was a very influential person in the area, had allowed rioters to enter his school and create havoc from the terrace of Rajdhani Public School," the plea said. Police also submitted that the mod had allegedly opened indiscriminate fire upon the other party and had caused the loss of life and limb and property.

According to the police, Farooq was found as the kingpin and mastermind of the alleged incident and had deliberately facilitated the entry of the rioters from the main gate of his school and in turn, these rioters caused huge damage to the nearby DRP Public School. "The nature of the offence the brazenness and impunity with which the accused has committed these offences disentitles him from seeking bail. Looking at the character of the accused there is every likelihood that he would evade the process of law and threaten the witness who has been named in the charge sheet and are in the knowledge of accused," the plea said.

At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli settlers pray for Trump re-election at biblical tomb

Jewish settler leaders prayed on Monday for U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election, citing his support for Israel, during a ceremony at a biblical tomb in the occupied West Bank that has been a flashpoint of conflict with the Palestinians...

World Athletics announces nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 2020

World Athletics on Monday announced a list of ten nominees for Male World Athlete of the Year 2020, who were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athleti...

Maha official cycles to work, asks people to support move

Aurangabad MunicipalCorporation administrator Astik Kumar Pandey reached the civicheadquarters on Monday on a bicycle and asked people to followhis lead at least once a week to improve fitness and reducevehicular pollutionPandey had impleme...

Brexit 'godfather' Farage says Trump will win U.S. election

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Monday that he felt Donald Trump would win the U.S. presidential election as his support base was so enthusiastic and he had gathered momentum in the final days of the campaign. Hes not just the pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020