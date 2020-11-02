Left Menu
Irked over quarantine, man kill's complainant's son in

Peeved at being sent to quarantine following a complaint against him, a migrant labourer allegedly abducted a 12-year-old son of the complainant, killed the boy and tried to extort Rs 30 lakh from his family, police said on Monday. Police said Kaleem, who is a neighbour of Omkar, had hidden Ved at his relative's (Rabia) place in Shravasti district.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Peeved at being sent to quarantine following a complaint against him, a migrant labourer allegedly abducted a 12-year-old son of the complainant, killed the boy and tried to extort Rs 30 lakh from his family, police said on Monday. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said, "The accused migrant labourer, Kaleem, was arrested on Sunday after an encounter." Five people, including three women from the accused's family, have also been arrested, he said. "Ved, a 12-year-old son of former Dalit village head Aarti Devi and Onkar, was studying in Class 5. "On October 29, he had gone for tuition classes and did not return home. His family members informed police apprehending that he had gone missing," the officer added. He added on Saturday morning, the boy's body was found in the Saryu canal in Shravasti district. Police said Kaleem, who is a neighbour of Omkar, had hidden Ved at his relative's (Rabia) place in Shravasti district. The 12-year-old boy was murdered there and his body thrown into the canal. After killing the boy, Kaleem called the victim's family, demanding Rs 30 lakh. On Friday, Kaleem's parents Hasan and Ayesha were arrested while on Saturday, his relatives Rabia, Israr Khan and Tahira were held. Kaleem was held on Sunday after he received injuries in a police encounter. Police have recovered a countrymade pistol, ammunition, the victim's cycle and school books

The ASP said Kaleem admitted during interrogation that he felt insulted as he was quarantined on the complaint of Omkar after he returned from Mumbai. "Hence, he abducted Omkar's son and killed him. The motive of murder has been enmity but no record of Kaleem going into quarantine has been retrieved from the hospital. Police are probing other angles of the case," he said. He said heavy force has been deployed on the village periphery since the matter pertains to people from two different communities.

