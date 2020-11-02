Left Menu
NIA arrests Al Qaeda conspirator from Murshidabad

The NIA as arrested one Al Qaeda "conspirator" from West Bengal's Murshidabad district in connection with its investigation in a case regarding the terror outfit in the state and Kerala, an Agency statement said on Monday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:11 IST
The NIA as arrested one Al Qaeda "conspirator" from West Bengal's Murshidabad district in connection with its investigation in a case regarding the terror outfit in the state and Kerala, an Agency statement said on Monday. Accused Abdul Momin Mondal (32) has been arrested from Raninagar on Sunday night, the statement said.

"The accused was working as a teacher in a madrassa in Murshidabad district and was found to be involved in a series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of Al Qaeda. He was also trying to recruit new members for the group," it said. Since September the agency has so far arrested 11 people from West Bengal and Kerala for their alleged connections with the terror group.

