Man held from Assam for harassing Delhi-based woman on social media

A 24-year-old man has been arrested from Assam for allegedly harassing a Delhi-based woman on social media and threatening to defame her by making her pictures viral on WhatsApp, police said on Monday. The accused Chandan Nath is a graduate in Political Science and works in a mobile shop at Mangaldoi village in Darrang district in Assam, they said. He harassed the Delhi-based woman via chat and video calls and later threatened her, police said.

The matter came to light on September 30 after a woman lodged a complaint at Malviya Nagar police station. She alleged that an unidentified man was harassing her through chats and video calls on social media. He had also threatened to make her pictures viral on WhatsApp to defame her, she alleged. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said based on her complaint, a case was registered under section 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act and the probe was taken up. During the course of the investigation, through surveillance and technical analysis, the police managed to locate the mobile number of the accused and he was zeroed down at Mangaldoi village, he said.

"A team was sent there and the accused, who was later identified as Chandan Nath, was arrested. The mobile phone used by the accused has also been recovered," Thakur said. The accused disclosed that he had a habit of making friends on social media. After befriending them, he later intimidated them by threatening to make their chats and pictures viral on social media platforms to defame them," the DCP said.