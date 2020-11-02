Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held from Assam for harassing Delhi-based woman on social media

A 24-year-old man has been arrested from Assam for allegedly harassing a Delhi-based woman on social media and threatening to defame her by making her pictures viral on WhatsApp, police said on Monday. After befriending them, he later intimidated them by threatening to make their chats and pictures viral on social media platforms to defame them," the DCP said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:16 IST
Man held from Assam for harassing Delhi-based woman on social media

A 24-year-old man has been arrested from Assam for allegedly harassing a Delhi-based woman on social media and threatening to defame her by making her pictures viral on WhatsApp, police said on Monday. The accused Chandan Nath is a graduate in Political Science and works in a mobile shop at Mangaldoi village in Darrang district in Assam, they said. He harassed the Delhi-based woman via chat and video calls and later threatened her, police said.

The matter came to light on September 30 after a woman lodged a complaint at Malviya Nagar police station. She alleged that an unidentified man was harassing her through chats and video calls on social media. He had also threatened to make her pictures viral on WhatsApp to defame her, she alleged.  Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said based on her complaint, a case was registered under section 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act and the probe was taken up. During the course of the investigation, through surveillance and technical analysis, the police managed to locate the mobile number of the accused and he was zeroed down at Mangaldoi village, he said.

"A team was sent there and the accused, who was later identified as Chandan Nath, was arrested. The mobile phone used by the accused has also been recovered," Thakur said. The accused disclosed that he had a habit of making friends on social media. After befriending them, he later intimidated them by threatening to make their chats and pictures viral on social media platforms to defame them," the DCP said.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit more than halves to Rs 4,600 cr

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltds profit after tax declined by more than half to Rs 4,600 crore on a consolidated basis in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020. The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 10,389 crore in the yea...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares worldwide look past lockdowns as U.S. election approaches

Shares on Monday recovered globally from one-month lows as strengthening factory data in China and Europe offset news of new virus lockdowns, while investors prepared for more volatility arising from the U.S. presidential election. The MSCI...

Kuwait finance ministry appoints new senior officials after resignations

Kuwaits finance minister on Monday appointed new senior ministry officials after the ministry undersecretary and five other officials resigned last week. Aseel al-Saad al-Munifi was given the role of undersecretary alongside her current pos...

Israeli minister says normalisation deals need U.S. president tough on Iran

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are among countries slated to establish relations with Israel under a regional rapprochement launched by U.S. President Donald Trump, an Israeli official said on Monday.Straying from Israels reticence about Tuesdays U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020