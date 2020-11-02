Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks all district courts to expedite matters involving foreign Tablighi Jamaat attendees

The Supreme Court on Monday asked all the district courts concerned to expedite the hearing in the cases pending against foreign nationals, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:48 IST
SC asks all district courts to expedite matters involving foreign Tablighi Jamaat attendees
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday asked all the district courts concerned to expedite the hearing in the cases pending against foreign nationals, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, asked all the district courts concerned to expedite the hearings involving foreign Jamaat attendees.

The petitioners submitted before the bench that even though 36 of the foreign Jamaat attendees were discharged by the court under the Foreigners Act by various sessions courts in Maharashtra and other states, revision petitions have been filed by the police. "It has become a punishment for them, even after discharge the revision applications are filed, and matters will now be heard on November 7 and 10. They are not being allowed to go back to their countries," senior advocate Chander Uday Singh, appearing for many petitioners, submitted.

The bench said that the court hopes that the matters, involving these accused Jamatis, will be decided speedily and adjourned the matter for further hearing on November 20. Several foreign nationals had attended the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital earlier this year, which had reportedly become an epicenter for coronavirus spread across the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

6 kg cannabis, Rs 1 lakh cash seized in J-K's Udhampur; six people arrested

Six suspected smugglers were arrested on Monday after six kilograms cannabis and Rs one lakh cash were found in their possession in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district, officials said here. Acting on reliable inputs, a police party of Udha...

Local train operations in Bengal to resume with 10-20 per cent of normal services initially, and later increase to 25 per cent: Railway official after meeting with state govt.

Local train operations in Bengal to resume with 10-20 per cent of normal services initially, and later increase to 25 per cent Railway official after meeting with state govt....

Trump and Biden race to woo voters in final hours before Election Day

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden were making a last ditch efforts on Monday to convince undecided voters of their plans and policies on the final day of the campaign in critical battleground states, with polls ...

Tata Motors sales rise 27 pc to 49,669 units in Oct

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday reported 27 per cent growth in its total domestic sales to 49,669 units in October. The company had sold 39,152 vehicles in October 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.Passenger vehicle sales dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020