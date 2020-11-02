Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former employee sues China Southern, alleging discrimination

The man, surnamed Chai, who is declining to use his full name in media appearances, brought his case to a court in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Monday. Since the video appeared, the airline suspended Chai for six months and cut his pay, Chai's lawyer Zhong Xialu said.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:51 IST
Former employee sues China Southern, alleging discrimination

A former flight attendant is suing China Southern Airlines for suspending him after his sexual orientation was made public without his consent last year, in a rare legal maneuver that pits him against the country's largest airline. A video showing the man kissing another man was leaked on Chinese social media in October 2019. The man, surnamed Chai, who is declining to use his full name in media appearances, brought his case to a court in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Monday.

Since the video appeared, the airline suspended Chai for six months and cut his pay, Chai's lawyer Zhong Xialu said. Chai said he was paid around 10% of his salary while under suspension. The airline also declined to renew his contract, which was a five-year deal that was up for renewal in April this year. Chai, who had been working for the airline since 2015, said he was sad to lose a job that he loved.

“I don't want there to be anyone else like me who will be treated in this way. I think I really represent a very, very common worker, but just one who happens to be a sexual minority,” he said. “We shouldn't be discriminated against, we shouldn't be oppressed and receive this unfair treatment, that's why I am protesting.” “I understand what it means for me to go against a company this large, to fight for my rights,” he added. “It means I can never do the job that I love again, at least not in China.” LGBT individuals in China still face widespread discrimination and many do not reveal their sexual orientation at their workplaces for fear it could impact their career. In the past few years, a few individuals, with assistance from activists, have successfully lobbied their cases in court. Many do so through cases brought in under consumer or employment law, as China does not have specific laws prohibiting discrimination based on one's gender or sexual identity.

Chai had previously brought the case to arbitration as a labor dispute, but the arbitration court ruled in favor of the airline in August. He then decided to take his dispute to court. On Monday, he appeared in a Shenzhen court to argue that the company had violated labor laws by suspending him without reasonable evidence. China Southern is owned directly by the government. Representatives to the company's public relations department could not be reached for comment.

“A company this large and their attitude toward sexual minorities really represents what the workplace environment is like for sexual minorities in China," said Zhong, the lawyer. This is the second such case in recent years that activists have waged on discrimination in the workplace for LGBT individuals in China.

In September 2018, a preschool teacher in the coastal city of Qingdao sued his former employer after he was forced to leave his job when he was outed on social media. He won the case, but solely as a labor dispute. “China doesn't have an anti-discrimination law and it does not have an workplace anti-discrimination law,” said Peng Yanzi, director of L.G.B.T. Rights Advocacy China, an activist group. “So when many people are met with discrimination in the workplace, they basically have no law to rely on.”

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

6 kg cannabis, Rs 1 lakh cash seized in J-K's Udhampur; six people arrested

Six suspected smugglers were arrested on Monday after six kilograms cannabis and Rs one lakh cash were found in their possession in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district, officials said here. Acting on reliable inputs, a police party of Udha...

Local train operations in Bengal to resume with 10-20 per cent of normal services initially, and later increase to 25 per cent: Railway official after meeting with state govt.

Local train operations in Bengal to resume with 10-20 per cent of normal services initially, and later increase to 25 per cent Railway official after meeting with state govt....

Trump and Biden race to woo voters in final hours before Election Day

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden were making a last ditch efforts on Monday to convince undecided voters of their plans and policies on the final day of the campaign in critical battleground states, with polls ...

Tata Motors sales rise 27 pc to 49,669 units in Oct

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday reported 27 per cent growth in its total domestic sales to 49,669 units in October. The company had sold 39,152 vehicles in October 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.Passenger vehicle sales dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020