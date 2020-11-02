UP: Deoria jail inmate hangs self

An inmate of the Deoria district jail ended his life by hanging himself on Monday, police said. Babloo Yadav, 22, undergoing trial in a rape case, hanged himself with a scarf (gamcha) behind barrack number 9, they said.

Following the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Shishyapal reached the jail to take stock of the situation. Policemen were deployed in large numbers inside the jail to maintain law and order.

Yadav, a resident of Chaura Khas village under Tarya Sujan police station limits in Kushinagar district, was accused of rape. He was in barrack number 2 of Deoria jail for the last 18 days and was doing kitchen service, police said. Shishyapal said police is probing the matter and the situation inside the jail is under control. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.