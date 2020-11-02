Man hangs self after killing relative in Delhi's Hauz Qazi area

A 30-year-old man hanged himself from an iron rod using a curtain after killing his relative following a heated argument in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, police said on Monday. According to police, Shahal was suffering from depression because of a strained relationship with his wife. He suspected her of having an affair with one of her relatives, Imran.

The woman and her two children had been living at her parents' house in Matia Mahal for a month, they said. On Sunday night, Shahal went to his in-law's house to meet his wife and children. While returning home, Imran also came along with him.

Imran, a resident of Welcome area in northeast Delhi, had been staying at Shahal's wife's house for some time now. According to police, a quarrel broke out between them following which Shahal strangled Imran. Hearing the commotion, Shahal's mother rushed to the second floor of the house where she found Imran lying on the floor in an unconscious state.

When she enquired, Shahal told his mother that he had killed Imran, a senior police officer said. Shahal also hit his mother and when his brother Sohail came for her help, he attacked him also. Both of them sustained injuries.

They rushed downstairs to seek help but none of their neighbors came out to help them since they were aware about Shahal's violent behavior, the police officer said. After some time when they again went upstairs to check on Shahal, they found him hanging from a rod with the help of a curtain, the officer added.

The two men were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead by doctors, police said, adding that the bodies would be handed over to families after postmortem. Police suspect that both Shahal and Imran were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident because they recovered liquor bottles from the spot.