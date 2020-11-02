Left Menu
Govt holds interactive session with NGOs, UN bodies for partnering in Jal Jeevan Mission

The National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) had sought expression of interest seeking applications from foundations, trusts, NGOs, UN agencies, R&D institutions to work as sector partners for the ambitious programme on voluntary and no-cost basis. These are the organisations which are proactively working in the water sector with wide outreach and impact.

The National Jal Jeevan Mission held an interactive session with NGOs, UN agencies and trusts to partner in supporting the implementation of the Mission, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on Monday. The National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) had sought expression of interest seeking applications from foundations, trusts, NGOs, UN agencies, R&D institutions to work as sector partners for the ambitious programme on voluntary and no-cost basis.

These are the organisations which are proactively working in the water sector with wide outreach and impact. "An interactive video conference with more than 50 such organisations was organised by the National Mission, chaired by Additional Secretary and Mission Director, NJJM.

"Representatives from these organisations interested in partnering with NJJM participated and discussed their role and responsibilities in supporting the implementation of the programme," the ministry said in a statement. Through the sector partners, JJM aims to harness the huge potential of local community by reaching out to the voluntary organisations, NGOs, social service and charity organisations and professionals working in drinking water sector who are willing to work towards mobilising and enhancing the capacity of the communities to achieve the goal of the Mission in a time-bound manner, it said.

"Through video conferencing, the NJJM impressed upon the possibility of collaboration by assessing the strength of various organisations, their presence in specific states/regions and specialisation on different themes be it community mobilisation, baseline survey, capacity building, skill based training, participatory rural appraisal, water conservation, monitoring, documentation, advocacy," the statement added. The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

PTI PR SRY.

