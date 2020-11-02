Over 500 arrested for trying to picket Raj Nivas

Over 500 workers of different state government run undertakings were arrested here on Monday when they attempted to picket Raj Nivas, seeking immediate disbursal of the wages due for several months. When the agitators attempted to picket Raj Nivas, the office of the Lt Governor of this Union Territory, police intervened and arrested them.

AITUC Secretary Sethu Selvam told reporters that the agitation was sponsored by the joint action committee of all trade unions. He said the protesters, who included a good number of women workers, also urged setting up of a welfare board for unorganised sector workers and revocation of a recent order for closure of textile mlls, including the AFT mill.

He said that the protest was also aimed at urging the government to pay Rs 2000 to each worker ahead of the ensuing Deepavali festival..