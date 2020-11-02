Left Menu
Development News Edition

FS Shringla holds talks with German leaders on shared priorities, multi-dimensional cooperation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday met German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen and held a productive exchange on shared priorities, including strengthening of multilateral structures. Productive exchange on shared priorities, including strengthening multilateral structures," the Indian Embassy here tweeted.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 02-11-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:08 IST
FS Shringla holds talks with German leaders on shared priorities, multi-dimensional cooperation
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday met German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen and held a productive exchange on shared priorities, including strengthening of multilateral structures. Shringla arrived here from France on his second leg of the three-nation European tour that also includes the UK. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla meets with Minister of State, German Foreign Office @NielsAnnen. Productive exchange on shared priorities, including strengthening multilateral structures," the Indian Embassy here tweeted. He also met with Jan Hecker, the Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and discussed with him on multi-dimensional and rapidly growing cooperation between the two democracies, it said. Shringla also interacted with top German diplomats and interacted with think tanks

In talks with interlocutors in Germany, Shringla will focus on India-Germany alignment in the reform of multilateral institutions for 21st-century realities; Germany's Indo-Pacific strategy and its compatibility with India's approach, the Indian mission said

Shringla is on a seven-day trip to Europe to review bilateral relations and discuss matters of mutual interest with key European nations. Shringla's visit to these countries is part of India's continuing diplomatic engagement despite limitations posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FDA bars critic from review panel of Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, citing conflict of interest, has recused a member of an 11-person advisory committee set to review Biogen Incs experimental Alzheimers drug aducanumab on Friday.Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. David Knopma...

Hungary to impose more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread -radio

The Hungarian government will decide later this week on new restrictions to curb a rapid spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Monday. Gergely Gulyas did not specify what the new measures would...

Ivory Coast president on track for election win, opposition cry foul

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara edged closer to claiming a landslide election victory, partial tallies showed on Monday, though opponents said his bid for a third term was illegal and the results were skewed by an opposition boycott...

U.S. judge doubtful about Texas Republican bid to scrap 127,000 votes

A federal judge in Texas on Monday appeared skeptical of an attempt by Republicans to throw out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential election at drive-through voting sites in Houston, a Democratic-leaning area. On the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020