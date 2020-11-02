Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khalilzad meets Pak army chief; discusses Afghan peace process

Earlier, they met in September to discuss "matters of mutual interest, regional security, and the ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process." The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy. Khalilzad, who is leading the international efforts to bring peace in the war-torn Afghanistan, regularly visits Pakistan since the US and the Taliban representatives signed the historic peace deal in Qatar on February 29.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 22:44 IST
Khalilzad meets Pak army chief; discusses Afghan peace process
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday met Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the Afghan peace process among other issues. "The regional security situation, the Afghan peace process, with particular reference to border management, and the way forward for lasting peace in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting," the Army said in a statement.

Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan's "untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region," it added. Earlier, they met in September to discuss "matters of mutual interest, regional security, and the ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process." The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Khalilzad, who is leading the international efforts to bring peace in war-torn Afghanistan, regularly visits Pakistan since the US and the Taliban representatives signed the historic peace deal in Qatar on February 29. The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains to Washington's 18-year war in the country. The US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since late 2001. The Pakistani government takes credit for arranging the US-Taliban peace dialogue by using its contacts with the Afghan insurgent group.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary to impose more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread -radio

The Hungarian government will decide later this week on new restrictions to curb a rapid spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Monday. Gergely Gulyas did not specify what the new measures would...

France reports record new daily COVID-19 cases at more 52,000

French health authorities on Monday reported 52,518 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new daily record since the outbreak of the disease, versus 46,290 on Sunday. That tally suggests the new lockdown put in place Fri...

Why MBA? Helping women to break the glass ceiling

By Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan NEW YORK, Nov 2 - Elissa Sangster counts herself fortunate to have had early mentors who pushed to empower and promote women around them.After business school, Sangster worked at Texas AM University as assistant direct...

PM Modi condemns Kabul University attack, says India will continue to support Afghanistan against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on Kabul University that led to the killing of 20 people. He extended his prayers for the families of the victims and the injured, adding that India will continue to support Afghan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020