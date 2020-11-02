Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunmen kill 32, burn houses in attack in Ethiopia -administrator

The killings were carried out on Sunday by an armed group called OLF Shane in the Western Wollega Zone of the Oromiya region, administrator Elias Umeta told Reuters. "We buried today 32 of them.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:03 IST
Gunmen kill 32, burn houses in attack in Ethiopia -administrator
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Gunmen have killed 32 people and torched more than 20 houses in a raid on an area of western Ethiopia, a regional administrator said on Monday. The killings were carried out on Sunday by an armed group called OLF Shane in the Western Wollega Zone of the Oromiya region, administrator Elias Umeta told Reuters.

"We buried today 32 of them. About 700 to 750 people were also displaced from the area," he said. OLF Shane split from the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), an opposition party that spent years in exile but was allowed to return to Ethiopia after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018. Sporadic violence has rocked Ethiopia since then.

OLF Shane says it is fighting for the right of the Oromos, the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia. But there was no immediate known motive for the killings, Elias said. "They were executed after they were told by the armed group they want to have a meeting with them," he said.

The state-run Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said the attack had targeted people from the ethnic Amharic group. "They were dragged from their homes and taken to a school, where they were killed," Daniel Bekele, the commission's chief commissioner, said in a statement, adding the death toll could be higher.

"These gruesome killings of civilians are unconscionable and flout basic principles of humanity." The latest killings add to recent incidences of violence in various parts of Ethiopia.

Last week clashes between two Ethiopian states - Somali and Afar - that have long disputed their border killed at least 27 people. In mid October, at least 12 people were killed in the Metakal zone of Benishangul-Gumuz region. That followed two attacks in the same zone in September, when 45 people were killed.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana govt declares possession, sale of imported firecrackers as illegal, punishable

The Haryana Government has declared possession and sale of imported firecrackers as illegal and punishable. Giving information about this, an official spokesperson said that Deputy Commissioners of all the districts have been directed to be...

Hungary to impose more restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread -radio

The Hungarian government will decide later this week on new restrictions to curb a rapid spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Monday. Gergely Gulyas did not specify what the new measures would...

France reports record new daily COVID-19 cases at more 52,000

French health authorities on Monday reported 52,518 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new daily record since the outbreak of the disease, versus 46,290 on Sunday. That tally suggests the new lockdown put in place Fri...

Why MBA? Helping women to break the glass ceiling

By Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan NEW YORK, Nov 2 - Elissa Sangster counts herself fortunate to have had early mentors who pushed to empower and promote women around them.After business school, Sangster worked at Texas AM University as assistant direct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020