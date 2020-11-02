Kerala CM congratulates Priyanca Radhakrishnan on becoming first-ever Indian-origin minister
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday congratulated Priyanca Radhakrishnan on becoming the first-ever Indian-origin minister inNew Zealand. Vijayan, in a letter, wished that she make "a significant contribution to the development and social progress" of the country. Priyanca Radhakrishnan on Monday became New Zealand's first-ever Indian-origin minister after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern inducted five new ministers into her executive, two weeks after her party won a landslide victory in the country's general election.
Priyanca Radhakrishnan on Monday became New Zealand's first-ever Indian-origin minister after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern inducted five new ministers into her executive, two weeks after her party won a landslide victory in the country's general election. "Priyanca Radhakrishnan hails from Paravur in Ernakulam district of Kerala. This is a matter of pride to all Keralites," Vijayan said.
Priyanca Radhakrishnan was elected first as a Member of Parliament in September 2017. In 2019, she was appointed the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Minister for Ethnic Communities.
