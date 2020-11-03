Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teenage Christian girl recovered from Muslim man's custody in Karachi

Murtaza Wahab, a spokesperson for the Sindh government confirmed that the girl was recovered from the custody of the man on the orders of the Sindh High Court, which has directed authorities to medically confirm her age and produce her before it at the next hearing on Thursday. Police have arrested Syed Ali Azhar, the girl's alleged husband, his brothers Syed Shariq Ali, Syed Mohsin Ali and a friend, Danish, for allegedly abducting the girl and forcibly converting her.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 03-11-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 02:30 IST
Teenage Christian girl recovered from Muslim man's custody in Karachi

Police in Pakistan's biggest city Karachi arrested a man on Monday for allegedly abducting and forcibly converting a teenage Christian girl, before marrying her. Murtaza Wahab, a spokesperson for the Sindh government confirmed that the girl was recovered from the custody of the man on the orders of the Sindh High Court, which has directed authorities to medically confirm her age and produce her before it at the next hearing on Thursday.

Police have arrested Syed Ali Azhar, the girl's alleged husband, his brothers Syed Shariq Ali, Syed Mohsin Ali and a friend, Danish, for allegedly abducting the girl and forcibly converting her. Karachi police chief Additional IG Arif Hanif said the 13-year-old girl was recovered from the custody of Azhar safely.

The girl was sent to a shelter home on the directives of the court, he added. The alleged abduction of the 13-year-old girl last month had sparked protests by human rights groups against her "forced" conversion and underage marriage with a Muslim man.

After a hearing on Monday, the court ordered the police to recover the girl and shift her to a shelter home. Activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir, who is part of the legal team fighting the case on behalf of the girl's parents, said the court has also ordered that before the next date of hearing, a medical test be conducted to confirm the girl's age.

The court noted that the issues to be addressed are the girl's age, whether she was forcibly converted and if her marriage was legal, Nasir said. He added that the girl's parents had filed an FIR after she went missing from their house on October 13 when they were at work.

"They have said that their neighbour, Azhar Ali, who is 45 years old, had abducted the girl, prepared her false age certificate saying she was 18 and married her forcibly," Nasir said..

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

A federal judge on Monday rejected another last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston because the ballots were cast at drive-thru polling centres established during the pandemic. The lawsuit was brought by co...

Mississippi state, federal lawmakers seek inquiry after Reuters report of jail beating death

A Mississippi legislator and veteran Congressman are seeking criminal charges after Reuters exposed previously unreported details in the 2018 death of inmate Harvey Hill at the Madison County Detention Center.The 36-year-old died in May 201...

Entertainment News Roundup: Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Cave's life; Sean Connery dies aged 90 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Caves life, work and lossFans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life ...

GRAPHIC-As U.S. COVID-19 cases break records, weekly deaths rise 3%

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States hit another record high last week, rising 18 to more than 575,000, while deaths inched up 3, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports. The number of new cases reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020