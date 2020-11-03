Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manchester ambulance service declares 'major incident' over volume of calls

The ambulance service in northwest England, one of the areas worst-hit by COVID-19, declared a major incident on Monday over an exceptionally high volume of calls, especially in the Greater Manchester area. The service said it had received 2,266 emergency calls in eight hours, an increase of 36% compared with the same time on the previous Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-11-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 03:05 IST
Manchester ambulance service declares 'major incident' over volume of calls
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The ambulance service in northwest England, one of the areas worst-hit by COVID-19, declared a major incident on Monday over an exceptionally high volume of calls, especially in the Greater Manchester area.

The service said it had received 2,266 emergency calls in eight hours, an increase of 36% compared with the same time on the previous Monday. It said COVID-19 accounted for approximately 15% of the activity. Declaring a major incident is a formal step allowing managers to take measures such as calling in extra staff. The North West Ambulance Service declared the incident over after about 2-1/2 hours.

"The major incident was managed in accordance with our usual protocols but we continue to urge the public to only call us if their condition is life-threatening or potentially life-threatening," the service said. Greater Manchester is currently at the "Very High" alert level, the highest of three bands in England's new tiered response to the coronavirus outbreak.

A sharp rise in infections has led the government to impose a second national lockdown in England, which is due to come into force on Thursday. The United Kingdom has the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe.

Also Read: UK offers Manchester money to impose tougher lockdown

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

'Armed and dangerous' Vienna attackers on the loose, minister says

Several suspected perpetrators of what the Austrian government is calling a terror attack in Vienna are on the loose and a manhunt is under way, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Monday, calling the attackers heavily armed and dangero...

UPDATE 1-T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity

A small but key UK study has found that cellular immunity to the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 virus is present after six months in people who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 - suggesting they might have some level of protection for at least that t...

Austrian chancellor says Vienna shooting was a "repulsive terror attack"

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said shootings in Vienna late on Monday were repulsive terror attack, adding that the army would protect sites in the capital so the police could focus on anti-terror operations.We are currently experienci...

Evacuations underway in Nicaragua, Honduras as Hurricane Eta barrels near

Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday scrambled to evacuate citizens from their Atlantic coasts as Hurricane Eta barreled closer and the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC warned of flash floods and catastrophic winds in Central America. The sto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020