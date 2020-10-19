UK offers Manchester money to impose tougher lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government hopes to reach an agreement shortly with local leaders in Manchester to impose a stricter COVID-19 lockdown, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Monday.

Jenrick said the government had offered Manchester more money. "This does now need to be brought to a conclusion," he said.

The devolved Welsh government is due on Monday to announce a possible ‘fire break’ set of additional measures to control the virus. Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford is due to make a statement.