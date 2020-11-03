Left Menu
Austrian chancellor says Vienna shooting was a "repulsive terror attack"

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 03-11-2020 03:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 03:57 IST
Austrian chancellor says Vienna shooting was a "repulsive terror attack"

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said shootings in Vienna late on Monday were "repulsive terror attack", adding that the army would protect sites in the capital so the police could focus on anti-terror operations.

"We are currently experiencing difficult hours in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency forces who are risking their lives for our safety, especially today. Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this repulsive terrorist attack," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

