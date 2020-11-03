2 killed, 6 injured as roof of their house collapses in UP's Sambhal

Two people, including a five-year-old child, were killed and six others injured when the roof of their house collapsed in a village in Hayat Nagar area here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Sarai Tarin village on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Naeem Jahan (36) and Monish (5), SHO of Hayat Nagar police station Vidyut Goel said. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, he added.