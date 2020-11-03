Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajiv Agarwal challenges Centre's decision against him in the 2G spectrum allocation case

Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetable director Rajiv Agarwal, who had been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation case, on Monday, urged the Delhi High Court to issue a direction to the Centre to bring on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 12:17 IST
Rajiv Agarwal challenges Centre's decision against him in the 2G spectrum allocation case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetable director Rajiv Agarwal, who had been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation case, on Monday, urged the Delhi High Court to issue a direction to the Centre to bring on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal. Arguing for Rajiv Agarwal, his advocate Vijay Aggarwal told Justice Brijesh Sethi that it is important to see whether the action of the executive is within the parameters of the law and that the decision passes the test of reasonableness. If the administrative order is irrational or has been arrived at within taking into consideration relevant factors or suffers from procedural irregularities or if the same is based on distorted or illogical grounds, the counsel argued.

Advocate Aggarwal relied upon Wednesbury's principle, which lays down that the decision-making process is susceptible to challenge in a Writ Jurisdiction, in case the same suffers from arbitrariness or procedural irregularities. Rajiv Agarwal has challenged the process of decision-making in passing order by the central government giving approval to the agency to file an appeal against the acquittal of the accused.

The court will hear the matter today as another acquitted individual, former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura will make his submission on Tuesday. The High Court is currently dealing with CBI appeal challenging the acquittal of all accused including Raja in the 2G spectrum allocation case. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

J-K parties reject govt assertion that farm land won't be transferred to people from outside UT

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD on Tuesday rejected the Jammu and Kashmir governments assertion that the bulk of the agricultural land will not be transferred to people from outside the Union Territory. The PAGD termed the ...

Khamenei says Iran's U.S. policy not affected by who wins election

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the U.S. presidential elections result will not impact Tehrans policy towards Washington.Our policy towards the United States is clearly set and does not change with the movement...

Horse racing-Melbourne Cup's grim toll grows with Anthony Van Dyck death

The death of Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck cast a pall over the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, angering animal rights activists while highlighting the growing toll of Australias most prestigious horse race meeting.Carrying top weight in th...

PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar poll rally state has left behind darkness of insecurity and anarchy in last 15 years under Nitish Kumar.

PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar poll rally state has left behind darkness of insecurity and anarchy in last 15 years under Nitish Kumar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020