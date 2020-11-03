China says report that it seized territory from Nepal is unfounded

China says report that it seized territory from Nepal is unfoundedReuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-11-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 13:06 IST
China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin dismissed a media report about it seizing territory from Nepal as a "completely unfounded rumour".
A Daily Telegraph report on Tuesday quoted Nepalese politicians as saying China has annexed more than 150 hectares from the tiny Himalayan nation bordering Tibet. China seized control over Tibet in 1950 in what it describes as a "peaceful liberation".
- READ MORE ON:
- Himalayan
- Nepalese
- Wang Wenbin