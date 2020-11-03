Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special court grants CBI, ED time till Dec 2 to complete probe in Aircel Maxis case

A special court in Delhi on Tuesday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) time till December 2 to complete the probe in the Aircel Maxis case involving former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram and others.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 13:58 IST
Special court grants CBI, ED time till Dec 2 to complete probe in Aircel Maxis case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special court in Delhi on Tuesday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) time till December 2 to complete the probe in the Aircel Maxis case involving former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram and others. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar of Rouse Avenue Court adjourned the matter for December 2 after the agencies sought time due to the pendency of Letters Rogatory (LRs) in several countries. Arguments on cognisance of chargesheet are pending before the court.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who virtually appeared for the agencies, submitted that since the investigation is still pending qua LRs issued to the different countries including the UK and Singapur, therefore, the matter may be adjourned for arguments on the point of cognisance. Jain had earlier informed the court that the CBI has sent LRs to different countries and there are some developments in that regard. The agency had earlier submitted that it is working on a new lead. Both ED and CBI have filed the status report too in the court.

Earlier, the court had directed the agencies to file a status report in the Aircel Maxis case involving P Chidambaram and his son Karti which was adjourned sine die. The court, while asking for reports from the agencies, said that the allegations mentioned in the chargesheet appeared to be "quite serious in nature."

P Chidambaram and his son are currently out on bail in the present matter. Predecessor Judge OP Saini, while passing the judgment, had observed that the entire evidence related to the commission of the crime by the two accused was documentary in nature and is not liable to be tampered with by both accused.

The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to the alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when Chidambaram was the union finance minister.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria's COVID-19 deaths hit daily record high

Sofia Bulgaria, November 3 ANIXinhua The Bulgarian Health Ministry on Tuesday morning reported a daily record high of 51 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 1,349. The previous daily record of 42 death...

NGT directs UP chief secy to prepare action plan for protection of water bodies

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to hold a meeting with all District Magistrates to prepare a uniform action plan for identification and protection of water bodies. A bench headed by NGT Chairpe...

NDDB chairman unanimously elected to IDF board

National Dairy Development Board NDDB Chairman Dilip Rath has been unanimously elected to the board of the International Dairy Federation IDF, which represents the global dairy sector. I see my election to the IDF board as an opportunity to...

Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices on Tuesday rose by 40 paise to Rs 203.05 per kg in futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick up in spot demandOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for November delivery traded higher ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020