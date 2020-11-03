Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Judge to go for physical inspection in jail if grievances of accused persist

A Delhi court Tuesday expressed displeasure with Tihar jail authorities after several accused in a case related to the February riots in north-east Delhi stated they have not been given basic things permissible under the prison rules, and said that if things do not improve the judge would go and inspect the situation physically.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:15 IST
Delhi riots: Judge to go for physical inspection in jail if grievances of accused persist

A Delhi court Tuesday expressed displeasure with Tihar jail authorities after several accused in a case related to the February riots in north-east Delhi stated they have not been given basic things permissible under the prison rules, and said that if things do not improve the judge would go and inspect the situation physically. The court directed Director General (DG) of Delhi Prisons to look into the grievances of all the 15 accused, booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case, and order that somebody who can take a call inspect the situation at Mandoli and Tihar prisons.

It asked the authorities to apprise the court of the status on November 23. “This has to end. DG (Prisons) is directed to take stalk of the situation, to order someone, who can take a call, to look into the grievances. If things do not improve, I would go for a physical inspection myself. And the lawyers may accompany me too,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, seven out of the 15 accused said they have not been given warm clothes, though it is permitted under the prison rules, and the Jail authorities said they need court order for it. Expressing dissatisfaction, the judge said he could not understand why the accused have to approach the court every time for such basic things.

He further noted that the accused seemed to be facing several problems in jail. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-LGBT and religious rights collide in U.S. Supreme Court foster-care case

In a case pitting LGBT rights against religious rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday is set to hear arguments in a dispute over the city of Philadelphias refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic Church-affiliated age...

Businesses that add value will continue to attract investor interest: Mariwala

Me-too businesses in the retail space will flail in the current market scenario, while others that add value will continue to attract investor interest, industry veteran Harsh Mariwala has said. Mariwala, chairman of fast-moving consumer go...

Palghar lynching case: bail for four accused

A special court here on Tuesday granted bail to four persons including a man and his two sons in the Palghar mob lynching case. District Judge P P Jadhav ordered that the four accused by released on a bail of Rs 15,000 each.Laxman Ramaji Ja...

France considers new Paris curfew as lockdown rules are flouted

France could reimpose a night curfew on Paris, and possibly the Ile-de-France region around the capital, amid government frustration that too many people are ignoring a new lockdown as COVID-19 infections spiral higher. France dramatically ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020