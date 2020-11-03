Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine arrested - party

Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigire said he had yet to receive a briefing on the arrest and promised to comment later. Wine, 38, a musician turned politician whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, aims to end Yoweri Museveni's 34 years in power, making him Africa's third longest-ruling president.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:33 IST
Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine arrested - party
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine was arrested on Tuesday after handing in his nomination papers to the election body, his party's spokesman said.

"They (police) used a hammer and broke the windows of his vehicle and forcefully dragged him out ... they bundled him into their own vehicle and took off," Joel Senyonyi, spokesman for the NUP party, said, adding he did not know why Wine was arrested. Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigire said he had yet to receive a briefing on the arrest and promised to comment later.

Wine, 38, a musician turned politician whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, aims to end Yoweri Museveni's 34 years in power, making him Africa's third longest-ruling president. Elections are scheduled for February next year. Wine's youthful age and his music have earned him a large following in the relatively young country of 42 million, rattling the ruling National Resistance Movement party and drawing a security crackdown on his supporters.

Since Wine expressed his presidential ambition, police and the military have repeatedly dispersed his rallies, and beaten and detained his supporters. Museveni was cleared to run in the elections on Monday.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

As the tumultuous U.S. election campaign draws to a close, Americans head to the polls to decide who will occupy the White House for the next four years - incumbent Republican President Donald Trump or his Democratic rival, former vice pres...

Zydus Cadila files investigational new drug application for COVID-19 treatment

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has filed the investigational new drug IND application for its small molecule candidate ZYIL1, positioned for management of critically ill COVID-19 patients. Following up on its initiatives to fight...

In remembrance: The Army officer and his five men who saved three journalists and fell to LeT bullets

It was just another working day in 1999 when LeT terrorists stormed into Major Pramod Purushottams room in a hail of gunfire, killing the Army officer and five members of his team in what was the first and only fidayeen attack at the fortif...

PREVIEW-U.S. experts to review Biogen drug that could be first new Alzheimer's treatment in decades

U.S. health experts this week will decide whether to recommend approval for Biogen Incs Alzheimers drug, which could become the first new treatment for the mind-wasting disease in decades even as serious questions persist over whether data ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020