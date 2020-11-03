Left Menu
Man arrested for objectionable comments against Maha CM sent to police custody till Nov 9

A local court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent Sameet Thakkar, who was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, to police custody till November 9.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 17:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A local court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent Sameet Thakkar, who was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, to police custody till November 9. Thakkar, who was arrested on October 24, was yesterday granted bail by a Nagpur court. However, soon after he got bail, Thakkar was arrested by Mumbai Police.

On July 2, FIRs were registered against Thakkar at Mumbai's VP Road police station and in Nagpur. According to FIRs, Thakkar is accused of tweeting objectionable content against Thackeray and his son Aaditya and Energy Minister Nitin Raut. Thakkar had made derogatory remarks by posting a photo of Uddhav and Aaditya in two of his tweets on June 1 and 30, while on July 1, he tweeted against Raut. (ANI)

