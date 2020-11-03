Left Menu
Four held for cheating people of crores in insurance fraud

The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested four persons from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating people of crores by offering to help them get their insurance claims, an official said on Tuesday. A probe into a complaint lodged by a Vile Parle-based accountant in February has led to the arrest of Priyadarshi Gambhair (36), Vijaykumar Rajendrakumar (30), Rajeshkumar Kashyap (38) and Ajay Kashyap (46), the official said.

The complainant had stated that he had bought insurance policies of Rs 20.89 lakh of various companies in his daughter's name and cancelled them due to some reasons in 2015 and had received Rs 18.02 lakh against the cancellation, he said. While dealing with follow up procedures to get the remaining Rs 2.87 lakh, he started getting calls from some persons, who promised him to help to get the amount, he said.

On the instructions of the callers, he then started depositing money in bank accounts as charges for NOC, IID, Income Tax, TDS, OTP and lawyers fees, the official said, adding that the complainant had lost Rs 3.88 crore till February. An offence under section 420 (cheating) among other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered in this regard, he said.

The police's probe revealed that the calls to the complainant were made from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and amount was deposited in at least 48 bank accounts, he said. During the investigation it also came to light that the gang has also cheated people from Jammu Kashmir, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh using the same modus operandi and offences are registered against them, the official added.

