Fresh survey of hawkers in Mumbai

A new survey of hawkers in Mumbai will be conducted soon, an official statement said on Tuesday. The earlier survey had been conducted in 2014, it said.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here. The meeting was attended by ministers Subhash Desai and Anil Parab, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and some senior officials.